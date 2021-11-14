Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $387.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $337.00 to $387.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COIN. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $378.80.

COIN stock opened at $342.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $270,627.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,491 shares of company stock valued at $174,307,706 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

