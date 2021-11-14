Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price lifted by MKM Partners from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.91.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 3.00. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

