Brokerages Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce $73.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.61 million and the highest is $74.14 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $62.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $279.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.49 million to $281.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $299.65 million, with estimates ranging from $291.11 million to $309.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $45.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $350,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

