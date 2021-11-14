Roivant Sciences (ROIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

