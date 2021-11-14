Financial Review: SigmaTron International (SGMA) and The Competition

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ: SGMA) is one of 16 public companies in the “Printed circuit boards” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SigmaTron International to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SigmaTron International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SigmaTron International 0 0 0 0 N/A SigmaTron International Competitors 122 605 665 37 2.43

As a group, “Printed circuit boards” companies have a potential upside of 7.39%. Given SigmaTron International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SigmaTron International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SigmaTron International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SigmaTron International $277.72 million $1.54 million 3.61 SigmaTron International Competitors $4.81 billion $117.74 million 10.77

SigmaTron International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SigmaTron International. SigmaTron International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SigmaTron International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SigmaTron International 3.71% 8.01% 2.65% SigmaTron International Competitors -92.64% 12.98% 4.05%

Risk and Volatility

SigmaTron International has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SigmaTron International’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of SigmaTron International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of SigmaTron International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SigmaTron International rivals beat SigmaTron International on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies. The company was founded in November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL.

