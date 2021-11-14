Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Staffing 360 Solutions to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. On average, analysts expect Staffing 360 Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STAF opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Greenridge Global dropped their price objective on Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

