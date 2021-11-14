Griffon (GFF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Griffon to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GFF opened at $28.72 on Friday. Griffon has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About Griffon
Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.
