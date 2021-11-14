Griffon (GFF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Griffon to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GFF opened at $28.72 on Friday. Griffon has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Griffon stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Griffon worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

