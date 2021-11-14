Brokerages Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post $330.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.69 million to $340.60 million. UDR posted sales of $301.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 279.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

