Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $15.80. Brilliant Earth Group shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 5,297 shares traded.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

