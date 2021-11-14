Research Analysts Set Expectations for WSP Global Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.74. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$179.46.

WSP stock opened at C$181.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$162.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$149.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.23 billion and a PE ratio of 50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$89.22 and a 12-month high of C$187.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.