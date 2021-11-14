Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FINGF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49. Finning International has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

