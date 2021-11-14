Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PVG. CIBC upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 79,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 166,105 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

