CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.64.

OTCMKTS CTRRF opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

