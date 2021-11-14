William Blair Weighs in on Novanta Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novanta in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $164.13 on Friday. Novanta has a 12 month low of $112.01 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.51 and a 200-day moving average of $144.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 32.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 383,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the first quarter worth $367,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Novanta by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 86.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

