Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bird Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Bird Global’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BRDS opened at $7.84 on Friday. Bird Global has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

Bird Global Company Profile

Switchback II Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Switchback II Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

