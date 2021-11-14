Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Reduced by Analyst

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGMS. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Scientific Games by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Scientific Games by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scientific Games by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.