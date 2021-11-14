Analysts Offer Predictions for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for a.k.a. Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,377,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $4,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

