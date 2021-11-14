Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst G. Mehta now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

NYSE APTS opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

