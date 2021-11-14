FY2021 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Cut by William Blair

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will earn ($12.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($11.88). William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.32) EPS.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.

NYSE BHVN opened at $122.00 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.15 and a 200 day moving average of $114.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,082,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after acquiring an additional 518,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,345,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.