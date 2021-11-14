Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$337.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$349.77 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

