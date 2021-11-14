ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 237.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective (down from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of RSLS stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. ReShape Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 294,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $851,087.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Stankovich bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,713.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 559,085 shares of company stock worth $1,633,772.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,083,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 46,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

