Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.10) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.10) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.95). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

OMGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of OMGA opened at $20.47 on Friday. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,355,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,301,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,544,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,316,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.