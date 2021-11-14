Financial Survey: Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) versus Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 9.31 -$159.45 million ($1.60) -8.69 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million N/A $3.40 million $0.07 12.79

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 1 1 3.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.01%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -53.06% 5.88% 3.31% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 59.85% 20.83% 20.83%

Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.8%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out -92.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays out 214.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimbell Royalty Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

