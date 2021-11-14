Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce $51.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $47.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $195.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $197.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $210.97 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $213.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 161.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 41,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $69.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

