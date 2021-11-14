TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect TFF Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect TFF Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.07. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

In related news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.