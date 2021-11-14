Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DNA opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

