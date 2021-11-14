Scotiabank Increases Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$49.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC cut Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.25.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$42.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The company has a current ratio of 130.01, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.11 and a 12-month high of C$44.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.51.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.