Raymond James Reiterates “C$55.00” Price Target for Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) has been assigned a C$55.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.06.

TSE NPI opened at C$39.08 on Friday. Northland Power has a one year low of C$37.25 and a one year high of C$51.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion and a PE ratio of 46.58.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$425.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

