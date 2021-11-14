Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QTRH. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.80 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark increased their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

TSE QTRH opened at C$2.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of C$2.17 and a 52 week high of C$3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$296.88 million and a P/E ratio of 81.56.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.