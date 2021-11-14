ATB Capital Increases Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$54.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.22.

AFN opened at C$33.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26. The company has a market cap of C$633.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,685.50. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$308.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.0399998 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

