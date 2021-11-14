SVB Leerink Comments on ChemoCentryx, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ChemoCentryx in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.25) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.28). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

