Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Down to $41.28

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.28, but opened at $39.98. Jamf shares last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 10,103 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of -63.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92.

Jamf Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

