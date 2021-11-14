FY2021 EPS Estimates for Codex DNA, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Codex DNA in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.21). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DNAY. Cowen began coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of DNAY opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 18.52. Codex DNA has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth $14,227,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,866,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,082,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

