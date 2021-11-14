Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.19, but opened at $28.05. Coupang shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 128,107 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,033,326,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172,574 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Coupang by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

