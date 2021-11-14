Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $8.80. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 43,828 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.