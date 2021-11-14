ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Gap Down to $12.43

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.43, but opened at $12.10. ironSource shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 36,555 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IS. Macquarie began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial started coverage on ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on ironSource in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,066,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,350,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,000,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

