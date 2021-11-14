FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eliem Therapeutics Inc Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) – SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($10.32) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($11.20). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELYM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYM opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74. Eliem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,382,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $5,972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,984,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $5,488,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

