Brokers Set Expectations for Custom Truck One Source, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.76). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

CTOS stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.20.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

