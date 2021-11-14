Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Gap Up to $4.24

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.38. Paysafe shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 311,211 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $2,171,267,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $135,000,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $101,184,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $71,180,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $54,000,000.

Paysafe Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

