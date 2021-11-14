Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $16.55. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alta Equipment Group shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,277 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $131,545.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,274.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $702,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,257,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,918,000 after acquiring an additional 41,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after buying an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 309,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $549.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

