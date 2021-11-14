Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $16.55. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alta Equipment Group shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,277 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $131,545.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,274.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $702,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $549.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALTG)
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.
