William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Flywire in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Flywire stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

