Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $617.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,500 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.