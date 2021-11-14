Field Trip Health (FTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Field Trip Health (TSE:FTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Field Trip Health (TSE:FTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.00 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

