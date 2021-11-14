FY2021 EPS Estimates for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Decreased by Analyst

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for fuboTV in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.79) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.78). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Get fuboTV alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FUBO. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 3.08. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in fuboTV by 27.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1,955.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 461,937 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 421.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.