Greenlane (GNLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Greenlane to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. On average, analysts expect Greenlane to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.18. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,688 shares of company stock valued at $494,520. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 36.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 239.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

