MediWound (MDWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect MediWound to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MDWD stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. MediWound has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

Get MediWound alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediWound stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of MediWound as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis reduced their price target on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.