Critical Survey: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) vs. aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67 aTyr Pharma 0 0 7 0 3.00

Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $76.43, indicating a potential upside of 21.53%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.19%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -112.31% -24.30% -15.58% aTyr Pharma N/A -50.39% -45.19%

Volatility & Risk

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $34.03 million 94.33 -$45.59 million ($1.69) -37.21 aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 14.14 -$16.22 million ($2.04) -4.28

aTyr Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Kymera Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

