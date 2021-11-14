Kubient (KBNT) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT) is one of 69 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Kubient to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -268.55% -27.09% -25.19% Kubient Competitors -414.80% -42.04% -7.17%

6.8% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kubient has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient’s competitors have a beta of -12.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kubient and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kubient Competitors 357 1918 2861 54 2.50

Kubient currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 174.39%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 30.74%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kubient and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million -$7.89 million -4.69 Kubient Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -5.26

Kubient’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kubient. Kubient is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kubient beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

