Brokers Set Expectations for Capreit’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Capreit alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research note on Wednesday.

Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$2.04. The business had revenue of C$228.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.