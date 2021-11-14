Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTLA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.28.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.12.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,247,793.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,297,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,009,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $214,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

